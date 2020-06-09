Natasa Stankovic Is Glowing In This Latest Picture From Her Baby Shower With Hardik Pandya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya took to social media last month to announce that his fiancee Natasa Stankovic is pregnant. The couple has shared several pictures from their baby shower. But recently, Natasa Stankovic shared a new, unseen picture from their baby shower. Check it out:

Natasa Stankovic shares unseen picture from the baby shower

In the picture, Natasa Stankovic is seen glowing while showing off her baby bump. She is seen dressed in a teal green dress alongside her husband Hardik Pandya who is in an all-black outfit. The two are also surrounded by their dogs making it a perfect family portrait.

While sharing the news of her pregnancy on social media last month, Natasa Stankovic had written, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes”. She even shared several pictures of their journey until now.

Even Hardik Pandya shared several pictures from the baby shower while announcing the news. The internet went into a frenzy when the couple shared the pictures. While talking about the good news that came into their family, Hardik Pandya wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”.

While talking about his sudden engagement to Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya had revealed that his parents also had no idea that he was getting engaged. He further spoke how two days before the engagement, he told brother Krunal Pandya that 'he has had enough'. He has found someone who he loves and he is becoming better. Hardik Pandya further added that even his family supported him and told him to do whatever his heart says.

