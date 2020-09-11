Hardik Pandya Has THIS Special Request For RCB Captain Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently shared his favourite past time activity with his fans and followers. The cricketer has been regularly keeping his fans updated about his training routines as he is slated to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. Currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, Virat Kohli shared a short video on his social media accounts where he can be seen tweaking one of his bats as he prepares himself for the tournament.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli gets his blade battle-ready for IPL 2020

Hardik Pandya has a surprise in store for Virat Kohli as RCB skipper hones his bat

On Friday, September 11, Virat Kohli shared the aforementioned video on his social media accounts where he mentioned in the caption that he loves taking care of his bats. He wrote: “For me, even couple of centimetres are crucial for the balance of a bat” as he continued altering his bat. Interestingly, his Team India colleague and Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya took note of the post and decided to drop a comment below.

Mentioning his IPL 2020 gift for Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya playfully wrote that he will be sending a few of his own bats to his Indian skipper too, implying that he should take care of them as well besides his own ones. Hardik Pandya made his international debut back in 2016 under the leadership of former skipper MS Dhoni and the all-rounder continues to remain a vital cog of India’s limited-overs set-up alongside Virat Kohli. Additionally, both cricketers share a good camaraderie with each other as evidenced by their social media posts.

Hardik Pandya’s comment on Virat Kohli’s video

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in IPL 2020

Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are slated to represent their respective franchises in the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. While Kohli will be seen marshalling his RCB troupes in the tournament, Pandya is expected to reprise his all-rounder’s role for defending champions Mumbai Indians. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to kick-off on September 19 with a match between Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

