Hardik Pandya Already Homesick After Adorably Expressing Love For Natasa And Son Agastya

Ahead of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been taking to social media to update his fans on his routine. Earlier, the cricketer had shared pictures of himself training, as he joined with the rest of the squad in Mumbai for a camp. Following that, Hardik Pandya posted several other pictures of himself as he was seen travelling to the United Arab Emirates with the entire squad. Now, in the latest picture shared by Hardik Pandya, the cricketer has revealed that he is already feeling homesick.

Hardik Pandya son and Natasa Stankovic make an appearance in the latest post

Taking to social media, Hardik Pandya shared a screenshot of his call with his wife Natasa Stankovic. In the picture shared by the Mumbai Indians player, Pandya’s son Agastya is seen adorably sleeping in Natasa Stankovic’s arms, while the duo is seen on a video call with the cricketer. Along with sharing the picture, Hardik Pandya wrote that he is missing his two angels, referring to his newborn son Agastya and Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer also mentioned that he is blessed to have his wife and son in his life.

After Hardik Pandya shared the picture, several cricketers and fans reacted to his emotional post. Retired cricketer Munaf Patel and Hardik Pandya’s sister-in-law Pankhuri shared a couple of heart emojis on the post featuring Agastya Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer’s teammate KL Rahul reacted to the post as well. Replying to Hardik Pandya’s post, Natasa Stankovic wrote that both she and Agastya love Hardik and miss him.

Fans hilariously troll Hardik Pandya for not wearing a shirt in recent pictures

While Hardik Pandya’s family and friends appreciated the cricketer’s emotional post, some of the cricket fans were left unimpressed with the Mumbai Indians cricketer. Several fans pointed out that the 26-year-old is rarely seen wearing a shirt in the pictures he shares, as they asked the cricketers to wear a t-shirt next time. Interestingly, in the pictures shared by Hardik Pandya earlier, the cricketer was also seen not wearing a shirt as he practised out on the field.

Hardik bhai itni mehngi Tshirt kharidte q ho agar hamesha aisa hi rehna hota ha8 toh 😂😂 — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) August 24, 2020

Kabhi toh kapde pahen kar kisi se baat kar agar openly pic daal raha hai toh — Doland J Trump (@karrykaminati) August 24, 2020

Ever since becoming a father, Hardik Pandya has been regularly giving updates to his fans about his family. The cricketer had earlier taken to social media to announce the birth of his son, while also sharing pictures of Natasa Stankovic several times. The all-rounder is currently observing the six-day isolation everyone featuring in the IPL 2020 is required to complete and will soon be seen training out on the field after the necessary safety precautions are fulfilled.

