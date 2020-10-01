Natasa Stankovic shares pic of son Agastya, netizens say 'look likes Hardik Pandya'

Serbian beauty Natasa Stankovic who is quite active on social media while treating fans with pictures of the newborn, recently shared pictures of son Agastya on him turning two months old. In the picture, the actress can be seen looking beautiful in formals while posing with her son. The little one who innocently looks at the camera received immense appreciations from fans while others were quick to find similarities between the baby boy and daddy Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic shares baby boy Agastya's picture

As soon as she dropped the photos, netizens hailed the picture and poured in their love for the little who turned 2 months-od on September 30. One of the users wrote, “Agastya look likes Hardik bhaiyya.” Another user wrote, “Same to same Hardik Pandya.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Little Pandya lots of love.” Another follower of the actress commented, “Happy two months little munchkin.” The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy as Agastya. The baby was delivered at Akanksha hospital in Anand, Gujarat. And a few days back, the couple thanked the team of doctors there for their support and care.

Read: Natasa Stankovic Stuns In Animal-print Bikini, Misses Relaxing By Pool

Read: Natasa Stankovic Shares An Adorable Post As She Misses Husband Hardik Pandya

Sometime back, Natasa Stankovic shared a post on social media in which she hinted that she has been missing her husband Hardik Pandya. The actor shared an adorable picture of them together and thus fans adored the chemistry between the couple. Hardik Pandya is in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, and ladylove Natasa Stankovic has already begun missing him and she hence shared the post to social media. The two can be seen relaxing in the pool while Hardik Pandya clicks a selfie as the two strikes a pose. Stankovic, in the caption of the picture, mentioned that the picture is a throwback moment and that she is missing him. She sent him his love through the post and fans found it really adorable.

Read: Hardik Pandya Hits Big In The Nets, Ranveer Singh & Natasa Stankovic Have Same Reaction

Read: Natasa Stankovic Reveals Son's Name As He Completes One Month; Hardik Pandya Drops Comment

(Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.