Natasa Stankovic's Instagram Post Says Hardik Pandya Is "the Cutest Simba I Know"

The wide spread of coronavirus has forced every person to remain inside their houses to curb the spread of the infection. This has made people more active in the virtual world because that remains the only way to connect with people. Celebrities have been sharing posts online with their partners and family members from their quarantine life. Celebrity couple Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are amongst those. The two have been sharing cute pictures and videos as they live together through the coronavirus lockdown. Natasa Stankovic recently shared a funny video on her Instagram handle. Read more about Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram.

Natasa Stankovic's recent Instagram post with Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic recently shared a funny video along with her fiance, Hardik Pandya. The video shows Natasa using lipstick on Hardik Pandya’s forehead to recreate the iconic Lion King scene in their own way. The video also features the sound effect of The Lion King. She captioned her post with, “The cutest Simba I know” and tagged Hardik Pandya on the post. Since the lockdown began, the two have been sharing a number of pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Here are some Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic pictures.

