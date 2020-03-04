'Kung Fu Pandya', Exclaims Natasa Stankovic As The All-rounder Makes A Fiery Comeback

Hardik Pandya made a blistering comeback to cricket after being out due to an injury, as the ace all-rounder slammed 150 runs off 38 balls and picked up 5 wickets in the DY Patil T20 tournament on Tuesday. Pandya, who has been out with an injury since September 2019 was expected to return to Team India for the New Zealand tour but had to miss it as he wasn't deemed fit enough.

Lauding his comeback innings, Hardik Pandya's fiance, Natasa Stankovic put up a picture of Pandya after he got out in the match against CAG on her social media. "37 ball hundred for Hardik 'Kung Fu' Pandya. The deadly hitter is back at work," wrote Stankovic and put a sticker of a roaring lion along with the picture.

Hardik Pandya goes berserk

Hardik Pandya, who plays for Reliance 1, smashed 105 off 39 balls at a strike rate of 269.23 against CAG on Tuesday. Injured Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is also a part of the side, went out for a duck after facing five deliveries. Reliance 1 set a mammoth target of 253 runs for CAG to chase down in 20 overs.

'I am really happy with the way things have gone'

After the innings, Hardik said he is happy with the way he is shaping up after being away from the game for almost six months. "It's fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time. For me, it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone," Hardik said on DY Patil Sports Academy Facebook page.

On his big-hitting skills, the 26-year old added, "If it's there in my arc I just back myself and go for it. Most of the times, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it."

