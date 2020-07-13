Naved Jafri Shares Pics With Father Jagdeep; Says, 'Jeete Jeete Izzat Se Jeena Sikha Gaye'

Actor Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020. The veteran actor died at the age of 81. His sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri took to their social media handle and talked about their late father. On Monday, Naved Jafri also shared some unseen photos of his father. Read on to know more details:

Naved Jafri shares unseen photos of father Jagdeep

On July 13, 2020, director Naved Jafri took to his official social media handle and penned a heartfelt note about his late father Jagdeep. In his post, the director wrote that his father taught him to live with 'respect and humility'. He also said that the late actor was full of 'humility and humanity'. Jafri also shared two photos that featured the late actor.

In the tweet, Jafri wrote, “I have never seen anyone breathe his last, dad was the first, the whole family was with him when he passed away. Jeete jeete izzat se jeena sikha gate, jaate jaate jaane ka tarika bhi. Humility &humanity was all that he embedded in our hearts. God is the greatest. Miss You #JagdeepSahab”. Here is the social media post:

I have never seen anyone breathe his last,dad was the first,the whole family was with him when he passed away. Jeete jeete izzat se jeena sikha gaye,jaate jaate jaane ka tarika bhi.Humility &humanity was all that he imbedded in our hearts.God is the greatest.miss u#JagdeepSahab pic.twitter.com/MDN2xO4cWV — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 12, 2020

In his tweet, Naved Jafri also expressed his gratitude towards those who offered their condolences and also thanked the media. Jafri wrote, “Thank you all for your respect and condolences. I never imagined in my dreams that so many of you loved him. My respect to you all. And thank you media for giving him what he deserves. God bless you all”. Here is the Twitter post by the late actor’s son:

Thank you all for your respect and condolences. I never imagined in my dreams that so many of you loved him. My respect to you all . And thank you media for giving him what he deserves 🙏 God bless you all🙏 — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 12, 2020

Jagdeep passed away at his Bandra residence, according to producer Mehmood Ali, who is a long time friend of the family. Jadgeep's demise has left his fans and family saddened. The late actor has featured in over 400 films. He started his career at a very young age and worked as a child artist in several films.

Jagdeep's first role came in the 1951 film Afsana. He is mostly known for the character of Soorma Bhopali, a wood trader, in the film Sholay. He is also known for films like Phool Aur Kaante, Andaz Apna Apna, Shahenshah, Agent Vinod, and others. The actor was known for his comical roles.

