Nawazuddin & Neha Sharma To Kickstart Kushan Nandy's 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' From February 25

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma are all set to share the screen space for the first time with Jogira Sara Ra Ra! Interestingly, Sanjay Mishra also has a pivotal role in the film along with actor Mimoh Chakraborty who will be joining the cast of the film soon. The movie will be shot in Barabanki town, a tiny quaint and beautiful locale near Lucknow. This will be followed by the city of Lucknow, Rahimabad and Benaras.

Nawazuddin & Neha Sharma to start shooting for Jogira Sara Ra Ra!

The film will be directed by Kushan Nandy and speaking about the film, the director said that Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is a quirky romantic comedy film following an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. The shooting schedule of the film will start from the end of February and will go on till the middle of April. Kushan is excited to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui once again and create something diametrically opposite of what they did last time.

The team of Jogira Sara Ra Ra! were supposed to shoot before the lockdown and the director said that the film is very special for him as well as Nawazuddin, since their wait because of Covid-19 lockdown seemed endless. Kushan also added that he's glad to get to sets finally and is looking forward to working with Neha Sharma and exploring her inherent goofiness and fun vibe. Nawazzudin Siddiqui and Kushan Nandy worked together for the film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, an action-thriller film which released in 2017. Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui and Touchwood Multimedia Creations. Kiran Shyam Shroff is the Creative Producer and the script is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in a Netflix film Serious Men directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film was an adaptation of a novel with the same name written by Manu Joseph. Next, the actor will be seen in an upcoming American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama film directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. The film follows the journey of a South Asian man who meets an Australian woman in America, who later makes his journey uncomplicated.

