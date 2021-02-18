Nawazuddin Siddiqui: OTT Platforms Have Much Greater Reach Than Theatres

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has expressed his views on the Theatrical vs Digital release debate. The Sacred Games actor recently spoke on this debate in an interview with a media portal and said OTT has a greater reach. Siddiqui is currently busy shooting for his film, Sangeen, in London.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on Theatrical vs Digital release

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in the industry. After working in the film industry for more than a decade, Nawazuddin easily transitioned himself to the OTT space. In the past few years, he has already worked in multiple OTT film and shows like Sacred Games, McMafia, Photograph, Raat Akeli Hai, and Ghoomketu.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui sat down for an interview with Variety. In the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that both theatres and OTT platforms are right in their respective face. But platforms like Amazon and Netflix have a bigger reach, said Siddiqui. He further explained his statement by recalling an incident about how a few non-Indians recognized him while he was shooting for his film Sangeen in London. He revealed that these people had watched his Netflix show Sacred Games and hence knew him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued and thanked Netflix since his show has been seen across the globe and has a “much greater reach than cinema”. He added that a theatrical release cannot even “expect this kind of reach”. During the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui further dived deep in the theatrical vs digital release statistics. He said that a film’s success depends on the number of screens it releases in.

Siddiqui said even if a rubbish film releases in 4000 screens it will at least make 200cr on the first day regardless of how bad the film is. He continued and said if a great film only releases in 1000 screens than you cannot expect much. Siddiqui concluded his argument by saying when you take into consideration screen numbers, OTTs are good.

As mentioned earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Sangeen. The film is written and directed by Jaideep Chopra. Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Elnaaz Norouzi. Sangeen is a two-handed thriller and has been primarily shot in a one-room setup but some parts of it also explore London’s local areas.

