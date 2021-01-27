Neha Sharma's Reaction To Sunday Being Far Away Is Relatable; See Post

Neha Sharma was highly appreciated for her role in Kya Super Kool Hai Hum shows that she is just like us netizens who cannot wait for the weekend to come our way. The actor took to Instagram to post a boomerang video showcasing her Wednesday mid-day blues. She captioned the video with a ‘When you realise you are still on a Wednesday and Sunday is far away’ along with the hashtag #feltcutemightdeletelater. See the video for yourself below;

Neha Sharma’s Instagram

Neha Sharma’s photos on Instagram is widely loved by her fans. Neha Sharma's Instagram has a huge fan base with over 11 million followers. Neha Sharma’s photos from her vacation in Florida left the netizens wowing her dress and minimal makeup look. In her Instagram page, you can see her enjoying her vacation at the beach and loving the Florida weather.

As soon as she posted the video, her comment section was flooded by the netizens who found her reaction to Sunday being 4 days away adorable. Neha Sharma’s post went on to receive a lot of likes and comments by the netizens. Her comment section is filled with heart emojis with more comments pouring in commenting on how cute she looks and how her caption is relatable and funny. Take a look at the comments below:



Neha Sharma’s movies

Neha Sharma's movies like Tum Bin 2 and Kya Super Kool Hai Hum gave her recognition in the Hindi film industry. Neha Sharma was last seen in the feature film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she portrayed the role of Kamala Devi, who was Udaybhan Singh Rathore’s love interest played by Saif Ali Khan. She played an important supporting role in the movie and was highly appreciated for her character. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior happens to be Ajay Devgn’s 100th film of his career making it a very special movie for him and the Hindi Film Industry.

The actor also played a supporting role in the Zee 5 thriller drama film Taish, which stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. Taish is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Neha Sharma also featured in the 2020 action Punjabi film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si in which Neha played the role of a Punjabi college girl Simran who is the love interest of the lead Sandhu played by actor Gippy Grewal.

