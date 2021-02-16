Neha Sharma Still Feels Like Quarantine; Shares Hilarious Video Munching Puffs

Neha Sharma’s photos and videos are a huge hit among her massive fan following on social media. She recently added a short video on Instagram that left the netizens in splits as she quirkily shared a fun clip of her showcasing how she was still feeling like quarantine. In the video, she hilariously performed a hilarious dialogue with some really adorable expressions that were loved by fans.

Actor Neha Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this hilarious video in which she can be seen in a white coloured hoodie and relaxing in bed having Cheetos puffs. In the video, she hilariously said that if she gets up on time, then what was the snooze button for. She further gave a funny laugh that made all her fans and followers add laughing emojis in the comments section. She can also be seen wearing a cool pair of sunglasses in her video with a sneak peek into the living area of her house.

In the caption, she added how it still felt like quarantine and added a laughing emoji along with a wink emoji next to it. Many of the fans took to Neha Sharma’s Instagram and dropped in a bunch of heart symbols in the comment section to depict how much they loved her video while many others added fire and laughing emojis to illustrate how much fun they had while watching her video. As Neha Sharma’s cuteness is majorly loved by her fans, many of them even complimented on how 'cute' she looked in her latest video clip. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Neha Sharma’s Instagram update and see how they loved her post.



Neha Sharma’s movies

Apart from the fun and interesting Neha Sharma’s photos and videos on social media, her movies have also made a special place in the hearts of her fans. Some of Neha Sharma’s movies are namely Xuanzang, Illegal, Crook, Chirutha, Youngistaan, Kriti, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Tanhaji, Kurradu and many more.

