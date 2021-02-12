Neha Sharma And Sidharth's New Track Receives Love, Check Out How Fans Reacted To It

Neha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra's new romantic single is going to release today, on February 12, 2021. Both the actors took to their Instagram and Twitter handles to announce the release of their new track and shared snippets from the same. Read on to know more about the song and how fans have reacted to it.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra-Neha Sharma's 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' All Set To Release

Thoda Thoda Pyaar fan reactions

The new music video titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar, featuring actors Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma released today on Zee Music Company's Youtube channel. The song follows the romance between a cafe owner named Jimmy, portrayed by Sid, and one of his customers, played by Neha. The two of them share several romantic, adorable moments together which is when the cafe owner realizes he has fallen for her. The track perfectly captures the essence of two young people in love and turns out to be a perfect Valentine's Day song. You can view the music video below.

Also Read | Neha Sharma Shares Fun BTS Video With Sidharth Malhotra From 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' Sets

Fans of both the Bollywood actors were waiting eagerly for the release of the romantic track and took to Twitter to post their reviews of the song. A few Twitter users shared glimpses of the favorite part of the song, while others admired how stunning Neha and Sidharth looked together and complimented their on-screen chemistry as well. You can view a few review tweets for the track here.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Announces His Upcoming Film 'Mission Majnu' With Rashmika Mandanna

Is song se mujhe thoda nhi bahut pyaar ho gya hai..😘😘😘



What an amazing song..

Sidha Dil par dustak di..❤@SidMalhotra@Officialneha#ThodaThodaPyaar pic.twitter.com/RGaHPnhyKv — sumit lohan (@SuM1tLohan) February 12, 2021

#ThodaThodaPyaar out now...



A Beautiful love story #SidharthMalhotra again doing fine job in latest MV #NehaSharma looking gorgeous as always... Lyrics and voice make fan MV — Bollywood Reporter (@TBR_Offic1al) February 12, 2021

Fav part off this song ???/#ThodaThodaPyaar pic.twitter.com/lPvGBjTbmB — Gayu ..♡ jenny miss you kamini 😕 (@katto_gilhari) February 12, 2021

Ok so I love this song!! Jimmy, mera dil wapas karo🥺🥺 Jimsha😍😍 They looked so good together.#ThodaThodaPyaar | #SidharthMalhotra | #NehaSharma https://t.co/6lZQx20bor — Jeniffer Wilson (@SiViMaAn) February 12, 2021

The song is believed to have been shot in picturesque locations of Goa. The track has been directed and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, composed by Nilesh Ahuja, penned by Kumaar, and sung by Stebin Ben. This isn't Sidharth's first track with Zee Music Company, he recently featured in the song Challon Ke Nishaan with Cocktail actor Diana Penty, which garnered close to 51 million views within a month of its release. The video for that track was also shot extensively in and around Goa. The song revolves around love and loss and captures the pain of having lost a loved one. The director for that track was also Bosco Leslie Martis and was sung by Stebin Bin.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma Unite For A Music Video 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar', Shares Teaser

Image Credits: Still from the song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.