From Being A Couple To Filing For Divorce: Timeline Of Nawazuddin-Aaliyah's Relationship

According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui are currently filing for a divorce. However, they seemed to have had an eventful 10 years together. Here's a look at the timeline of their relationship.

In his memoir, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had mentioned that he and his first love, Anjali had a live-in relationship. But this was fraught with constant quarrels and problems which often resulted in his lady love leaving their home in a state of fury while Nawaz would go and bring her back. However, once Anjali did not return for a long time after their fight. The actor mentioned in his memoir that even though he wanted her back, he did not make any move and this led to a silent breakup between the two.

After the breakup, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family arranged for his marriage with a girl called Sheeba who hailed from Haldwani, near Nainital. The two tied the knot a few months before the shoot for his film, Pataang. The two apparently lived happily for two months before problems started arising between them due to the interference of Sheeba's brother, as Nawazuddin mentions in his memoir.

As the problems increased, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sheeba met each other in court with their families for a divorce. Although the actor hoped to patch up with his then-wife, she seemed determined to end things. However, going by his memoir, when she made allegations of brutal torture by Nawaz's family, the actor was left shocked.

Shortly after this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first love, Anjali made a comeback in his life. He mentioned in his memoir that even though he was a bit sceptical about it, he got back together with her. He also mentioned that Anjali was also keen on making things better between them.

The couple got married later and Anjali changed her name to Zainab and later Aaliyah. Things seemed to be going well for a while until reports of trouble in their marriage started arising in 2017. Further, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui were summoned by the police during an investigation related to a Call Data Record (CDR) racket. Apparently, Nawaz had tried to get the call record of his wife through a lawyer. But she supported him through the investigation and even wrote a long post on Facebook regarding the matter.

However, presently Aaliya Siddiqui has filed for a divorce from her husband saying she "did not want the marriage anymore". According to an interview of her with a daily portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife said that she had given it a lot of thought and decided to divorce him. She also started using her old name, Anjana Kishore Pandey since she did not want to "use his identity anymore". Nawaz's wife has also requested for the sole custody of their children.

