Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrers Like 'Black Friday' And Others That Are Set In Mumbai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved his niche in the industry without any film background. He is recognised for his mastery in method acting and has broken many stereotypes with his impeccable acting skills. His struggle in Bollywood and his success journey makes him one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry today. Check out movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui that were set in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Black Friday

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Black Friday is based on a crime drama book Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts by Hussain Zaidi. The book is about the 1993 Bombay bombings, it chronicles the events that led to the blasts and the subsequent police investigation. Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film stars Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra, Kishor Kadam and Zakir Hussain. The film received critical acclaim.

Photograph

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer, Photograph is a romantic love story drama helmed by director Ritesh Batra. The film's story revolves around a struggling street photographer in Mumbai, who meets a shy and mellow Gujarati girl. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Rafi, is constantly forced by his grandmother to get married, and to save himself from that situation, he convinces Malhotra's character, Miloni to pose as his fiancée.

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox is a romantic film starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. It is helmed by Ritesh Batra. The Lunchbox revolves around the life of Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan), a widower, who is working as an accountant and is about to retire from his job. The film features the lives of people in Mumbai. Check out the trailer.

Thackeray

Thackeray is the biopic film on Balasaheb Thackeray. The storyline follows the life of Thackeray, the founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. Released in 2019, the film is written and directed by Abhijit Panse. It was also made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife. The lifetime domestic collection is ₹316 million as per reports.

