Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Fan's Desi Twist To Jack Sparrow As 'Pirates Of The Wasseypur'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared the recreated version of Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean movie with a twist. On Friday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram where his face was refaced on Johnny Depp's character in a movie scene of Pirates of the Caribbean. It was created by a fan who titled it "Pirates of the Wasseypur". Nawazuddin Siddiqui extended gratitude towards the fan for making it and said it is "beautifully made".

Fans in a huge number appreciated Nawazuddin Siddiqui's video. One of the users commented, "You know with some modifications you could actually pull it off" while another called him "Nawaz Sparrow" which is similar to Johnny Depp's character Jack Sparrow. Take a look.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start shooting for Jogira Sara Ra Ra!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to collaborate with Neha Sharma for the movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra!. The movie also features Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty. The movie will be shot in Barabanki town, a tiny quaint and beautiful locale near Lucknow. This will be followed by the city of Lucknow, Rahimabad, and Benaras.

Helmed by Kushan Nandy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra! shooting will start on February 25. Kushan Nandy tagged the movie as a romantic comedy-drama. It follows the story of an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. The shooting schedule of the film will start from the end of February and will go on till the middle of April.

Kushan is reportedly excited to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui once again and create something diametrically opposite of what they did last time. Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui and Touchwood Multimedia Creations. Kiran Shyam Shroff is the Creative Producer and the script is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the Netflix film Serious Men helmed by Sudhir Mishra. The film was an adaptation of a novel with the same name written by Manu Joseph. The actor will be next seen in an upcoming American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama film directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. The film follows the journey of a South Asian man who meets an Australian woman in America, who later makes his journey uncomplicated.

