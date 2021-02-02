'Need Stricter Punishment Laws': Tiger Shroff Fumes At Men Setting Elephant On Fire

Incidents of animal cruelty have witnessed a surge in the past few months with several Bollywood stars demanding stricter laws against heinous crimes. Recently an incident of flaming an elephant into the fire by three men has caught the attention of all on social media. Actor and dancer Tiger Shroff who was shocked to see such brutality done to the animal was quick enough to express his anger on social media. Tiger took to his Instagram stories and shared an article by PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) and spoke in support of punishing the culprits.

Tiger Shroff on stricter laws against animal cruelty

Months after a pregnant ðŸ˜ was killed with pineapple filled crackers in Kerala, a 50-year jumbo was set ablaze with burning tyre in #Masinagudi allegedly by staff & owner of a private. The #elephant succumbed of his injuries.

pic.twitter.com/zieYxknOax — Prince Ravi (@princeravi0311) January 22, 2021

The actor fumed at the incident wrote, “No words. We need stricter animal cruelty punishment laws. Period” along with folded hands. The incident came into highlight months after a pregnant elephant was fed pineapple filled with crakers in Kerala. In this incident, a 50-year-old elephant was set to fire with a burning tyre in Masinagudi. One of the Twitter users shared the video of the entire incident on the micro-blogging site and informed that the elephant has succumbed to injuries. The video showed the elephant getting in touch with the fire and slowly it started lamenting in pain while running here and there. The video also showed people shouting in the background for help to protect the elephant.

The act was an apparent attempt to turn the animal away from a resort area. According to PETA, the forest department officials found him—badly injured and bleeding from his ears—but he died before reaching a local treatment facility. Authorities identified three alleged perpetrators. Two were arrested, but the third is reportedly missing. In response to the attack, PETA India has called for not only justice but also a way of informing the public. Earlier, incidents of such sorts have happened in the past as well. Other elephants have been killed, too, after crude bombs exploded or firecrackers were set off, often in attempts to drive the animals away from crops or human habitats. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ganpat. The actor who made his debut in singing with track Unbelievable recently released another track titled Casanova after receiving massive success.

