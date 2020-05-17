Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah & Other Bollywood Female Actors Who Are NSD Alumni

NSD or National School of Drama are one of the most well-known and prestigious drama schools in India. Many female actors in India have completed their education from popular drama school. Some well-known actors like Neena Gupta, Dolly Ahluwalia, Ratna Pathak Shah and many more.

These actors have done significant roles and given some of the biggest hits in Bollywood previously. They have also won many accolades and awards for their exceptional performances. Here's a look at some of the actors who have studied from National School of drama.

Neena Gupta

Actor and television director Neena Gupta was recently seen playing the role of Kangana Ranaut’s mother in the film Panga. He has given a significant contribution in both commercial and art-house films. She won the National Film Award for best actress in a supporting role for his 1994 film Woh Chokri. Neena Gupta has a masters degree and M Phil in Sanskrit and was an alumnus of the National School of Drama.

Dolly Ahluwalia

Honoured to receive the Prestigious National Award from the President. pic.twitter.com/G7nqvTYxvy — dolly ahluwalia (@dollyahluwalia) May 4, 2013

Dolly Ahluwalia is an actor and a costume designer. She has won many accolades for her costume designing including a National Award for the same. Dolly Ahluwalia is best known for her work in the film Vicky Donor. Dolly Ahluwalia won three National Film Awards, two for best costumes on 1995 and 2015 for Bandit Queen and Haider. She also won a best supporting actress award in 2013 for her role in the movie Vicky Donor in 2012. Dolly Ahluwalia is also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2001 for costume designing.

Nadira Babbar

Nadira Babbar is a film as well as a theatre actor and director. She founded the well known Hindi theatre group Ekjute in 1981. She played the role of Salman Khan’s that in Jai Ho. Nadira Babbar is a gold medalist from National School of Drama and even went abroad to work with renowned directors like Grotovisky and Peter Brooks. She is the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2001.

Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah is an actor and a director and has worked in theatre, films as well as in television. Ratna Pathak Shah has worked in both Hindi and English theatre and has essayed some of the most memorable roles on television. One of her most well-known roles is that of Maya Sarabhai from the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She was seen in the 2018 film Lipstick Under my Burkha and won the Standout Performance award at London Asian Film Festival.

Rohini Hattangadi

Rohini Hattangadi has acted in films, theatre as well as in television. She is best known for her role as Kasturba Gandhi in the 1982 film Gandhi. Rohini Hattangadi has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1985 for her film Party which released a year prior. Rohini Hattangadi won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2004 and has also won two Filmfare awards. She is also the only Indian actor to win the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Role for her film Gandhi in 1982.

