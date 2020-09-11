Neena Gupta Reveals How She Met Her Husband, Says That It Was 'destiny'; Read Here

Neena Gupta recently featured on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha. During the podcast, Neena Gupta discussed various aspects of her personal life, and she also revealed why she truly believed in the concepts of fate and destiny. The actor found the love of her life at the age of 50 when she was travelling in a London to Mumbai flight. The former actor met Chartered Accountant Vivek Mehra on that flight and the two soon formed a strong bond and got married in the US in 2008.

Neena Gupta believes in destiny due to how she met her husband on a plane

During the recent episode of Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha, Neena Gupta revealed that she met her husband Vivek Mehra on a flight. They both were travelling on the same London to Mumbai flight. Neena Gupta revealed that Vivek Mehra was actually from Delhi, but he had to go to Mumbai that day for some official work. This unlikely meeting led to a romantic relationship between the two and Neena Gupta tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in 2008.

Neena Gupta further added that it was this meeting that made her believe in the concepts of destiny and fate. She mentioned that she was travelling in business class that day while Vivek was sitting somewhere behind. However, one lady wanted to change her seat, which is the only reason why Vivek Mehra sat beside her. Once they were sitting next to each other, they immediately started talking and got along with each other. Neena Gupta added that her life would have been very different if she did not meet her husband on that London to Mumbai flight.

The actor further talked about how she and her husband would often argue about who tricked the other into the relationship. She revealed that her husband would tell her that she tricked him into the marriage. However, Neena Gupta would wittily tell him to leave her if he was actually unhappy.

Neena Gupta also recently featured on Netflix's new show Masaba Masaba. The show is based on the life of Neena Gupta's fashion designer daughter, Masaba Gupta. Masaba Masaba is currently one of the most popular Indian shows on Netflix. Masaba Masaba also marks the first time that Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta have featured together on screen.

