Neena Gupta's 'Panga': Interesting Trivia About The Film You Probably Didn't Know

Neena Gupta starrer Panga garnered positive reviews for its unique storyline and performances. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner name Fox Star Studious. The movie revolves around the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. The storyline depicts the struggle and the journey of the player. The flick also reflects on the importance of love and support from a family in order to climb the ladder of success. Here are some of the interesting facts of the movie. Read on to know more details about the story:

Interesting trivia about Neena Gupta's Panga

Panga is the film Neena Gupta worked after The Last Colour. In Panga, she essayed the role of Jaya's mother (Jaya- a role played by Kangana Ranaut). Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced under the banner name Fox Star Studious, Panga is the first movie where Neena Gupta and Kangana Ranaut worked together in a film.

Neena Gupta received praise from fans and critics alike for essaying the role of a mother in the flick. The veteran actor received a lot of appreciation for her role. Apart from Panga, Neena Gupta had signed the project of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which got released in the year 2020. The movie features Ayushmaan Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in pivotal roles.

Neena Gupta has been essaying various roles in movies. However, Panga will be the second movie where she plays a prominent role of a mother. In Panga, she portrayed Rachna Nigam, Jaya's mother (Jaya- a role played by Kangana Ranaut). Before that, she also portrayed the role of a mother in the flick titled Alone. In Alone, she depicted the role of Sanjana's mother (Sanjana - a role played by Bipasha Basu). The movie was released in the year 2015.

