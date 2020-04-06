Neena Gupta Plans To Hit The Mumbai Streets Shouting 'Acting Kara Lo' In Uday Shetty Style

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has evidently compelled everyone to stay at home. Amidst the lockdown and social distancing, various celebrities have taken to their Instagram to share their regular updates with fans. Speaking of which Neena Gupta is an all-time active member of social media and has recently shared what she feels like doing once the quarantine is over.

Neena Gupta plans to scream on the streets of Mumbai

Neena Gupta's fun videos amid the COVID-19 lockdown are doing great with her fans. On April 5, Neena took to her Instagram to share a video, expressing what she feels like doing once the Coronavirus lockdown is over. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor, who is currently quarantining in Uttarakhand, through a video exclaimed that she is missing Mumbai a lot.

Neena Gupta shares that 'acting karne ko dil tadap raha hai' (heart cannot wait to act again). She then expresses that once this quarantine phase is over, and if she gets an opportunity to go back to Mumbai, fans might see her on the streets of city shouting-- Acting Kara lo in Uday Shetty's style. Watch Neena Gupta's Instagram video here.

Meanwhile, responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, Neena Gupta shared a beautiful picture with a slew of Diyas lit up. In the caption, she said, "We are together".

In one of her recent videos, Neena Gupta shared that she got in touch with her hairstylist and asked for a few tips. She shared those tips with her fans in order for them to also take care of themselves during the quarantine period. The Panchayat actor spoke about how one can get wavy hair at home without visiting a salon.

