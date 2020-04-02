Neena Gupta Shares How To Easily Get Wavy Hair Without Going To A Beauty Salon

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken over the world and put various countries into lockdown. India is also one of the countries which are going through the lockdown which has impacted the lives of many people. Amidst this, various celebrities have taken to their Instagram or other social media platform to interact with fans. Amidst all the celebrities, Neena Gupta has also been one of the most interactive celebrities on social media amidst the lockdown.

Neena Gupta has a number of videos on Instagram where she can be seen addressing her fans and sharing tips about various things. The actor is currently self-isolating in her house in the mountains with minimal human contact. The veteran actor has been a source of quirky entertainment on social media and this time around Neena Gupta has shared easy tips to get wavy hair while being in self-isolation and away from beauty salons. Check it out below -

Neena Gupta shares tips to get wavy hair

In her recent video, Neena Gupta shared that she got in touch with her hairstylist and asked for a few tips. She shared those tips with her fans in order for them to also take care of themselves during the quarantine period. She shared that one can tie their hair in knots after washing them and leave them open after they dry in order to give them a wavy look. This is not the first time Neena Gupta has shared tidbits from her life with her fans. Check out some of her other videos below -

