Actor Satyadeep Misra Posts A Pic From Goa, Neena Gupta Advises Him To Stay Safe

Satyadeep Misra of No One Killed Jessica fame shared a stunning photo of a picturesque view in Goa. In the caption, he said that he has dedicated his day to the weather, alluding to the Nisarga cyclone that hit the west coast of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Neena Gupta wishes Satyadeep well

Satyadeep Misra took to Instagram to share a picture of the black clouds and the drenched roads after cyclone Nisarga hit parts of Maharashtra. The picture shows a stunning scene of coconut trees and greenery. A white cottage sits right in the centre of the picture. In the caption of the post, Satyadeep wrote that there are some days that deserve to be completely dedicated to the weather. Using hashtags, he informed his followers that the picture is from Parra, Goa.

Actor Neena Gupta also dropped a comment on Satyadeep's post. She asked Satyadeep to stay safe. Here is the comment:

Satyadeep's friend and actor Sandhya Mridul also commented on the post. She asked Satyadeep to sit at home quietly. She also lovingly called him ‘fool':

Satyadeep Misra’s rumoured links with Masaba Gupta

Satyadeep Misra is rumoured to be dating designer Masaba Gupta. A report in a leading daily claimed that the two had gone to Goa for a weekend getaway when the lockdown was announced. Since then, the two have been staying in Goa under quarantine. In a recent post on his Instagram story, Satyadeep had confirmed the fact that he is with Masaba as he posted a picture of her sitting on a bed, busy on a Zoom call.

(Source: Satyadeep Misra Instagram)

Nisarga Cyclone

Cyclone Nisarga hit the west coast of Maharashtra. It made landfall in Alibaug and then preceded towards the North East of the state. Major impacts of the cyclone were recorded in places like Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Nashik, Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai Suburbs along with Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara districts in Maharashtra received heavy rainfalls. Two deaths in Pune were reported due to the Cyclone.

