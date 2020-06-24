Neena Gupta Shares Stunning Views From Her Uttarakhand Home, Take A Look

Neena Gupta has been one of the most loved Bollywood actors. Her works in movies and several TV series have made her a fan favourite. She is currently enjoying her time in with her husband in their Uttrakhand house. Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture showing the beautiful sunset from her house. Take a look at Neena Gupta post here.

Neena Gupta shares a scenic picture of her backyard

On June 24, Neena Gupta shared a post in which she is standing in the back yard of her house. In the picture, Neena is seen sporting black top and trousers. She also wore a red jacket and white sneakers in the post as she posed for the picture. In the post, one can see the beautiful mountains and a perfect sunset. She captioned the post and wrote "Today evening sky from my house". Take a look at the post here.

After Neena Gupta posted the picture one fan commented on the post and asked the actor to adopt her. In the comment, a fan wrote "Ma'am could you adopt me please!!!ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ I want to see that beautiful scenery every day of my life!!!!!!!". Other fans also commented on the post and wrote "OMG...aapka aakash mere aakash se chatakhdaar kaise â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—". Take a look at the comments here.

Apart from this Neena Gupta has been sharing a lot of other pictures of nature as she is spending her time in the beautiful state of Uttrakhand. She has been posting pictures of her morning walks as well. She also is shared videos of a bird feeder that can be seen from her room. She has made several such posts. Take a look at the posts here.

On professional front

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In this film, she was seen in the role of the mother of the leading character Aman Tripathi played by Jitendra Kumar. In this film, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao also played an important role. She was also seen in Amazon's TV Series titled Panchayat. In this series, she was seen in the role of Manju Devi who is the leader of the village where the lead actor Jitendra Kumar's character goes to live. She will be next seen in Gwalior and an untitled Kaashvi Nair Film

