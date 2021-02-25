Neena Gupta Uploads Picture With Her 'favourite' Friend At Her 'favourite' Place

Neena Gupta seemed to enjoy her time off with her favourite friend in a recent Instagram post. The actress, who is currently spending her time in Nainital, posed for a beautiful picture near the lakeside with her friend Soni Razdan.



Also read: Neena Gupta shares 'Pinni' poster as it streams on Netflix

Neena Gupta's recent post is a sneak peek into her favourites

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor uploaded a picture on Instagram with Soni Razdan. Neena Gupta captioned the picture by saying that she was at her favourite place with her favourite friend. In the picture, the actress could be seen wearing sunglasses while Soni Razdan took the picture. The duo, who has worked together on projects like Trikal (1985), Daddy (1991) and Nazar (2005), donned relaxed smiles as they posed for the camera.

Also read: Neena Gupta's February just got more fun; her movie 'Zindagi In Short' to hit Netflix

Fans react to Neena Gupta's Instagram update

Neena Gupta has over 7 lakh followers on Instagram. Fans have always shown their love and support for the actress through their likes and comments. So fans were quick to shower their love on her recent post as well. One fan commented on how both the ladies were looking lovely, while one fan recognized the place as Nainital. One fan commented that the actress looked beautiful.

One of the actress' fans commented that Neena Gupta was their favourite, engaging in wordplay over her caption, and the other fan commented that the picture had two lovely and talented women.

Also read: Neena Gupta shares new pic layered in warm clothes; captions it 'Raat Akeli Hai'

A quick look at Neena Gupta's movies

Neena Gupta has had a long career of over 30 years and has been a part of many popular movies. The actress debuted in the critically acclaimed movie Gandhi (1982), in which she played the role of Mahatma Gandhi's niece. She is known for her role in Badhaai Ho, in which she played the role of middle age woman who gets pregnant. The 61-year-old actress was praised for her performance in the movie, with various critics stating that her performance was the highlight of the movie. Then she played the role of a mother whose son is gay in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan(2020). Neena Gupta is currently working on a thriller named Dial 100.

Also read: Neena Gupta takes a crafty dig at those who overshare about their lives on social media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.