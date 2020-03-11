The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neena Gupta's Fancy Blouse Designs That One Can Take Inspiration From

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. Here are some of her fancy blouse designs that you must check out. Read on.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is one of the most acclaimed Bollywood stars. Neena Gupta's photos on her Instagram handle have not only given inspiration to many women but have also brought her additional fame on social media. The renowned actress is considered to be a true blue fashionista with her trending outfits. Listed below are some of Neena Gupta's photos donning outfits with quirky blouse designs. 

READ:Neena Gupta's Casual Outfits You Might Want To Steal; Check Out Her Pictures

Neena Gupta-inspired blouse designs to take inspiration from

READ:Neena Gupta Shares Struggles Of A Single Parent; Recalls She Lost Out On 'womanly' Things

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

READ:Neena Gupta Opens Up About Her Struggle In The Industry And Masaba's Divorce

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

READ:Neena Gupta Will Teach You How To Ace The Short Hairdo; Check Out The Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena Gupta's quirky fashion has been the topic for her fans to discuss for a while. The actress who is strongly active on social media likes to spread her indo-western fashion. Gupta's blouse designs have become a sensation. Neena Gupta likes to flaunt various blouses with different cuts and necklines. She has gone from halter necks to turtle necks and has aced them all. Masaba Gupta's mother Neena has taken up her fashion game and has added quite some new styles of donning the same old attires in a completely new way.  

READ:Neena Gupta's 'Panga': Interesting Trivia About The Film You Probably Didn't Know

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

READ:Neena Gupta's Most Memorable Dialogues From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
MP
MP CONGRESS: 'UNITED AND SECURE'
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
Nawab Malik
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS BJP