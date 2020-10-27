Zac Efron & Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Are 'sweet And Lovely', Says Pal Kyle Sandilands

The Greatest Showman fame Zac Efron was recently enjoying a relaxed time in Australia with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, who is an Australian model. The actor kicked in his 33rd birthday on October 18, 2020, with his partner in Australia. And now his close friend, Kyle Sandilands recently revealed some details about the actor’s birthday party and also his relationship with Vanessa Valladares.

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands spoke about Vanessa on his show Kyle and Jackie O that she is lovely and Zac could not get a lovelier and more sweet girl like her. Kyle added that Zac loves Australia. He also said that he is in love with this girl Vanessa. Kyle also revealed that they do everything together and are just really sweet, and lovely.

It was also revealed that Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares threw Zac a surprise birthday party and Kyle revealed details about the same. He said that there were rock stars, television stars, movie stars, and many more. Talking about Vanessa planning the event, he said that she knew everything and also put the whole thing together.

More about Zac Efron’s 33rd Birthday in Australia

The pair had a star-studded party in Byron Bay, according to People magazine. The guests included Chris and Liam Hemsworth's dad Craig, tennis professional Pat Rafter, radio host Kyle Sandilands and Renée Bargh, according to Daily Mail. According to rumours, the pair met in June, in Australia itself, when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. Valladares, on the other hand, has modelled for many Australian brands such as Love St., Of The Sun and RVCA.

On the work front

The actor is all set to be part of the Firestarter adaptation cast ensemble that is currently under production at Universal and Blumhouse. The horror drama is based on Stephen King's book, which traces the story of a young girl who can build and manipulate fire with her mind. The girl is abducted by a hidden government agency that wants to control her powerful gift as a weapon. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is expected to premiere exclusively on Disney+. However, no director has been assigned for the remake of as of yet.

