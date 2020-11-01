When Kapil Dev Appeared In The Popular Television Show, C.I.D.

The legendary Indian cricketer and a world-cup winning captain Kapil Dev needs no introduction. At a time where Indian cricket was nowhere in the frame at a global level, it was Kapil Dev who led his team to win the world cup and put India on the map. This is a fact about him that everybody knows. But one of Kapil Dev’s unknown facts that he also appeared in one of the most famous Indian television shows, C.I.D.

Although C.I.D. was indeed a very popular serial, only a few remember the fact that Kapil Dev not only made an appearance in the show, but he also got a significant screen-time in the episode as well. He had played himself in the episode. Another interesting trivia is that the cricketer also made an appearance in films like Chain Khuli ki Main Khuli, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and more. One could say that Kapil Dev has never really been a camera-shy person.

A lot of fans are now waiting for Kapil Dev’s movie ’83, where Ranveer Singh has played his role in the biopic. Due to the lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the ’83 release has been pushed back. For now, the date that has been given for the '83 release is May 2021. Fans will likely get to see more of Kapil Dev’s unknown facts in this film as well. This Kapil Dev’s movie will also show the portrayals of other cricketing legends of his time like Sunil Gavaskar.

More of Kapil Dev's unknown facts

Another interesting Kapil Dev's trivia is that he has also written four books. Those four books are titled: By God's Decree, Cricket My Style, Straight from the Heart and We, The Sikhs, which was released recently in 2009. The cricketer has also been very vocal about modern cricket and the upcoming talented cricketers and takes every opportunity to praise them. He is known to never mincing words even while criticising someone and speaks even the harshest of facts. Kapil Dev's movie is likely to focus on a struggling Indian team and their journey to winning the world cup.

