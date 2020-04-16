Neha Kakkar Collaborated With These Music Composers For Her Music Videos

Sensational artist Neha Kakkar is unarguably the reigning singing queen of Bollywood. Her every track is a chartbuster and never fails to impress the audience. Be it her Bollywood songs like Ladki Aankh Maare, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli, Tu Cheez Badi Hai or her Singles like Goa Wale Beach Pe, Puchda He Nahi, Jinke Liye amid several others, every song of her wins over audience's heart.

Source: Neha Kakkar Instagram

Talking about Neha Kakkar's music videos, the stunning singer has collaborated with numerous celebrated music composers, and given some of the biggest smashing hits. Let us take a look at the list of various music composers Neha Kakkar has worked with for her music videos.

Music Composers Neha Kakkar has collaborated with for her Music Videos

Tony Kakkar

Source: Tony Kakkar Instagram

On multiple occasions, Neha Kakkar has joined hands with her brother Tony Kakkar. Tony has not only given his voice to some of her hit tracks but has also worked on Neha Kakkar's music videos as a music composer. The dynamic duo has worked in the music video of Goa Wale Beach Pe, Oh Humsafar, and Kuch Kuch.

Jaani

Source: Neha Kakkar Instagram

Neha Kakkar's latest music video Jaani is composed by popular artist Jaani, who also features in the song Jinke Liye opposite her. This Neha Kakkar's music video is a little different from her usual music as its a sad song with some intense lyrics. In no time, this Neha Kakkar's song with Jaani became viral.

Rajat Nagpal

Source: Rajat Nagpal Instagram

When it was announced that Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz will feature in a Neha Kakkar's music video alongside his real-life girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, fans went into a frenzy. For this song, Neha Kakkar collaborated with young music composer Rajat Nagpal. As expected, the song Kalla Sohna Nai turned out to a magnanimous hit.

