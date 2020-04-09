Neha Kakkar Has Collaborated With THESE Punjabi Artists Over The Years

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers today. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star.

Neha Kakkar has given the music industry some great songs, in various languages. Here are Neha Kakkar’s collaborations with several Punjabi musicians and artists. Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's Songs That Are Ideal For A Memorable Sangeet Night Performance

Neha Kakkar’s collaboration with Punjabi artists

Jaani

Jaani is a famous Indian songwriter and music composer, associated with Punjabi and Hindi music industry. Jaani and Neha Kakkar have collaborated twice. The first time the two artists came together was for the song, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Laagi. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, the music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi. Jaani is the lyricist of the song.

The latest song by the two artists is Jinke Liye, from the album Jaani Ve. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Jaani. Jaani also marks as the composer and the lyricist of the song. The music of the song is by B-Praak.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Talks About How She Had To Mentally Prepare Herself For 'Jinke Liye' Song

Jassie Gill

Jasdeep Singh Gill, commonly known as Jassie Gill, is a popular Indian singer and actor, mainly associated with Punjabi music and films. Neha Kakkar has collaborated with Jassi Gill, twice. Their first song together was Nikle Currant. Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill have sung the song. Jaani marks as the music composer and lyricist of the song.

Their second song together is Lamborghini from the film Jai Mummy Di (2020). The singers of the song are Meet Bros, Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill. Kumaar is the lyricist of the song. The music is by Meet Bros.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Vs Sonakshi Sinha, Who Slayed The Black Lehenga Outfit Better?

Sukhe

Sukhdeep Singh, commonly known by his stage name, Sukh-E or Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, is a well-known Indian singer-songwriter and music producer associated with Punjabi-language songs. Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and Neha Kakkar have collaborated for the song, Wah Wai Wahh. The song is sung by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and Neha Kakkar. Jaani marks as the lyricist of the song. The music of the song is also by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Looks Adorable With Jaani In Her Latest Instagram Post, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.