Neha Kakkar Thanks In-laws For Hosting ‘best Reception Ever,' Shares Pics With Family

Singer Neha Kakkar’s wedding has created a lot of buzz in people. The singer who recently tied knots with Rohanpreet Singh in a private ceremony in Delhi has shared several pictures with her new family. While thanking her in-laws for throwing a lavish reception party, the singer shared pictures from the post-wedding festivity ad thanked them for hosting the “best reception ever”.

Neha Kakkar praises her in-laws

Sharing the pictures from the wedding reception on Instagram, she wrote, “@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank youuu everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all. #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah.” The first picture shows the newlyweds standing beside a three-tier cake. The special gold and white cake has Nehupreet written on it and also has a cutout of Neha and Rohanpreet on top of it. It also has a floral decoration around it.

For the wedding reception, Neha wore a white Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga paired with diamond jewelry, Rohanpreet was a contrast in blue with a white turban. Neha also wore red chooda and vermillion on her forehead. Apart from these, the pictures shared by Neha on Instagram also gave a glimpse of the couple arriving hand-in-hand at the reception and cutting the cake as their relatives clap for them. These are followed by several pictures of the entire Singh family posing with the newlyweds.

The newly-married couple sparked rumours of their marriage post their recent collaboration over a new song Nehu Da Vyah. The song which did great as a chartbuster left people praising the two lovebirds in the song. Followed by this, the two singers shared mushy posts on social media, leading to speculation that the marriage could indeed be a publicity gimmick for the new song. Finally, putting all speculations to rest, the two singers tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony on October 23 in Delhi, followed by a Hindu wedding on the same day.

