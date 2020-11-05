Neha Kakkar To Divyanka Tripathi; Here's How TV Celebs Celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020

Celebrities like Neha Kakkar and Divyanka Tripathi have celebrated Karwa Chauth with zest this year. Stars posted pictures and videos of themselves from different times of the day celebrating this occasion with their husbands and other family members. So, we have compiled some of their posts featuring how the celebrities spent the day.

Celebrities' Karwa Chauth celebration

Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Rohanpreet Singh by recreating Mehendi Da Rang song. While the former has donned a red suit, Singh is also stunning in traditional Indian attire. In the caption accompanying her post, Neha Kakkar wrote, “#MehendiDaRang 🥰♥️ @rohanpreetsingh @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal Love This Song! #NehuPreet”. Her husband also commented on how gorgeous Neha Kakkar looked in the video. Check out:

Divyanka Tripathi

Actor Divyanka Tripathi expressed her love for her husband Vivek Dahiya with a series of pictures on Karwa Chauth. She wrote, “Every Karwachauth is a task when I have to convince him that I'm not torturing myself by starving. It's not a compulsion. It's a choice. It's just a way of showing my love... and the pampering I get in return is a bonus.😁 I love you @vivekdahiya. Your subtle fights are also precious. In them, I see immense concern for me.😘”. Check out the duo’s adorable photos:

Niti Taylor

Actor Niti Taylor shared a picture with her husband Parikshit, who is seen giving her a spoonful of oats. The star revealed that he woke up early for her Sargi to make her day 'more special'. She captioned her photos by writing, “Today, my husband and I are celebrating our first Karwa Chauth, one of our many firsts together! To make this day even more special Parikshit is also up early for my Sargi. Initially, I was nervous about fasting the whole day, but now with a recipe made with love and a special touch of Quaker Oats, my Sargi is nutritious and tasty and will help keep me going through the day! Happy #Karvachauth to all #QuakerKarwaChauth @quaker_india”. Check out Niti Taylor’s Instagram post for Karwa Chauth:

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee shared Karwa Chauth pictures with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary after breaking her fast. She exclaimed that finally, they could see the moon in the caption of her social media post. The actor draped a green, red, and white coloured saree, while her husband stunned in blue Kurta. She wrote, “Finally Chand nikla!! Footage khake 🙌🏻 #happykarwachauth #karwachauth @guruchoudhary ❤️❤️❤️💋”. Check out Debina Bonnerjee’s pictures:

