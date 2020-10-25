Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh dazzle guests at wedding with grand performances

It’s official! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have taken the next step of her relationship by tying the knot on Saturday. The singer-couple got married in a grand ceremony in Delhi, and apart from their stunning outfits, a highlight had been the performances that the guests were enthralled with.

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh perform at wedding

Amid heightened buzz and even doubts from fans thinking that it was a promotional stunt, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in the Gurudwara in the Anand Karaj ceremony. Pictures and videos of the couple started surfacing on social media as they completed the 'pheras' and put the garlands on each other amid cheers from their well-wishers.

While the couple donned lighter shades for the Anand Karaj ceremony, they switched to darker shades for the reception and looked stunning.

Neha rendered special songs for her husband to shower her love. She even played the ukelele to dedicate the Nehu Da Vyah song, released just few days ago, with Rohanpreet also crooning towards the end. They also put in an enthralling romantic performance for their guests.

The bride also danced to one of her hits with Avneet Kaur.

Urvashi Rautela was among the guests at the venue, and the bride found it hard to even get up to gree her due to the weight of her lehenga.

The couple is also likely to host a reception in Mohali on Monday, as an invitation card photo had gone viral before.

Several fans thought the entire buzz had been promotional stunt for Nehu Da Vyah song, as similar rumours with Aditya Narayan had taken place previously. However, the fans would not have doubts anymore with the couple looking ecstatic to move on to the next stage of their life.

