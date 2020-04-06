Sonakshi Sinha Reveals What She Would Like To Do After The COVID-19 Crisis Is Over; Watch

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has kept people indoors. The Government of India also announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 23, 2020. Many citizens and celebrities are missing the time they spend outside their home. Recently, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha also posted a throwback memory and revealed her plans after the COVID-19 crisis gets over.

Interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha, who took an eight-day break from social media, is currently in a celebration mood as she hit 19M followers on Instagram. Expressing her gratitude and announcing the news, the Akira actor shared a throwback video, in which she is seen diving into the sea. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption that read, 'After 8 days of social media distancing, diving right in to thank all 19 MILLION of you for following me 😘'. Further, she wrote, 'this video is a #throwback and also what i would like to do once all this is over! '. The short-video garnered over 1 million views within hours and thousands of comments.

Watch the video below:

Apart from this, the Lootera actor also hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram. She replied to her fans' queries about her personal and professional front. Sonakshi answered a bunch of questions and bid a bye to her followers.

Talking about the work front of the 32-year-old actor, she was last seen the Prabhu Deva directorial and the fourth installment of her popular action series, Dabangg 4. The film received a positive response at the box-office. She reprised her character Rajjo in the film. She will soon share the screen space with her Action Jackson co-star Ajay Devgn for Abhishek Dudahiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is expected to hit theatres on August 14, 2020.

