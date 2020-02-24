Neha Kakkar Stuns In Voguish Crop Tops & Skirts; See Pictures

Neha Kakkar who was last seen as a judge in Indian Idol 11, is one of the most successful singers India has ever produced. She is often hailed as a singing hit-machine because whichever song she gives her voice to, becomes a blockbuster hit. Since the time Indian Idol 11 started, she has been in the limelight for her rumoured relationship with the reality show's host Aditya Narayan. However, the two recently rubbished these rumours.

The stunning singer enjoys a huge fanbase on social media globally. Not just her songs, but Neha Kakkar's style and fashion choices have time and again impressed her admirers. She is a fashionista in real-life and has an enviable collection of outlandish attires as well. She is frequently spotted at various events donning some of the most uber-chic outfits. But it is her obsession with crop tops and skirts that has charmed us the most. Take a look-

Times when Neha Kakkar stunned us with her voguish crop tops and skirts

Neha Kakkar sizzles in a black crop top and high-slit satin skirt

She looks adorable in an embellished grey crop top with matching skirt

The Indian Idol 11 judge Neha looks ravishing in a green crop top and matching skirt combination with mustard coloured shrug

The Coca Cola singer looks ravishing in this royal blue coloured crop top and a long skirt while she poses for the camera

Kakkar is dazzling on the sets of Indian Idol 11 in this shimmery gold crop-top and long skirt

The singer stuns in a yellow crop-top with a skirt

Images Credit: Neha Kakkar Instagram

