Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Share Their Take On 'I'm So Pretty And He Like That' Trend

Neha Sharma recently posted a new reel on her Instagram account. In the reel, she can be seen with her younger sister, Aisha Sharma. They were seen participating in one of the latest trends on Instagram. They created the I'm so pretty and he like that video and truly nailed it. Read ahead to know more.

Sharma sisters videos and pictures

In the first part of the video, they are seen indoors in black attires and their hair left loose. They bang their hands on the camera one by one as a part of the trend. In the second part of the video, they are seen outdoors and opted for the sporty look. Neha tied her hair into two plats whereas Aisha had a ponytail. Neha captioned her post with emojis. The video garnered a lot of comments from their fans and followers. Take a look below:

The bond that Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma share seems unbeatable. Earlier, Neha posted a video on Aisha’s birthday. In the video, she added the best of their pictures and clip from 2017 to 2021. She started her note by wishing Aisha and stated that generally, people wish each other by saying "Happy Birthday" on the special occasion but what would one say to someone who lived life every day like it was a special occasion. She continued saying that sipping apple cider vinegar with her felt like sipping Pina Colada on Miami beach. She added that days were never just ordinary around her as she truly filled them with magic and laughter. Neha further wished the Satyameva Jayate actor a happy 16th although she turned 32. She wrote that she was like a kid who was growing old but was forever young.

In an earlier post, Neha shared a picture with Aisha. In the picture, Neha can be seen in a while attire whereas, Aisha opted for a brown attire. The sisters posed for the camera will all smiles as Aisha clicked the selfie. Neha captioned her post by writing, “Together forever.” Aisha also dropped a lovely comment on her post.

