Neha Sharma Shares A #ThrowbackThursday Picture From Her Thailand Trip

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, all the travel junkies across the globe will not get the opportunity to explore the world until there is total control over the pandemic. While most of the Bollywood celebrities are indulging in various activities to kill their quarantine time, the Mubarakan actor Neha Sharma dug her gallery to share a throwback picture from her travel diaries with her fans on social media. She also feels that one needs a reason to post their travel photos and it seems like she has surely found hers.

Neha gets nostalgic as she shared '#throwbackthursday' photo from her Thailand trip

Owing to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country, the Prime Minister of India decided to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, as a preventive measure. Therefore, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have taken over social media to post pictures and videos of their quarantine diaries or some interesting throwback pictures from their travel diaries.

Recently, Neha Sharma also decided to join the bandwagon after she posted a '#throwbackthurday' photograph from her trip to Thailand.

Posing with a book on the bed of what seems to be her hotel room in Thailand, the actor got nostalgic as she posted the picture on her Instagram handle. The Tum Bin II actor captioned the post writing, "#throwbackthursday coz you need a reason to post your travel photos." Check out the post below:

On the career front, Neha Sharma was last seen in Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhahji: The Unsung Warrior. She played the role of Kamla Devi in the film, which went on to become a blockbuster hit at the box office. However, she will next be seen alongside Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane and Jim Sarbh in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish which is a revenge-drama.

