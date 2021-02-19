'Thalapathy 65' To Feature Bollywood Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui As The Main Antagonist?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Master. Now, a piece of good news has surfaced amongst Thalapathy’s fan army. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay’s next movie venture will feature a Bollywood antagonist. Temporarily titled Thalapthy 65, the upcoming film will be helmed by Dilip Kumar.

As per the portal, the Kick film antagonist Nawazuddin Siddiqui is approached by the creators to essay the role of the main antagonist in this South Indian film. The Banjrangi Bhaijaan actor reportedly spoke to the director of the film while he was in London shooting next project Sangeen. According to the outlet’s source, Thalapathy 65 has a crucial role for the antagonist and the creators of the film believe that Nawaz aptly fits the part.

Nawazudddin Siddiqui has heard the script of the film, however, the source suggests that the actor is yet to sign the film. Further, the report claims that if all goes well, Nawaz will collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time ever. An official confirmation about this is yet awaited from both the sides.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action-thriller Master. The plot of the film narrated the life of JD, an alcoholic professor who gets enrolled to teach at a juvenile facility. His path soon crosses with a ruthless gangster who uses children as scapegoats for his crimes. Released on January 13, Master emerged to have a successful run at the box office. According to Box Office India, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 135 crore and went on to collect Rs. 250 crore at the ticket counter.

On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to star in director Jaideep Chopra’s Sangeen. Back in the month of January, the actor while sharing an update of the film stated that he is leaving to go to London at the time when the COVID-19 variant was rapidly spreading its root in the country. While sharing a picture from the airport, Nawaz wrote, "Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On." [sic]. The actor was seen donning a black face mask with a matching cap and headphones. Sangeen also features Nawaz’s Sacred Games co-star Elnaaz Norouzi.

Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On ! #SangeenStartsInLondon pic.twitter.com/nlU9nFOOEl — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) January 18, 2021

