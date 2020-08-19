This Day That Year: Deepika Padukone Wished Her Fans On World Photography Day; See Photo

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paying tribute to late former Indian Prime Minister, to Deepika Padukone wishing fans on World Photography Day, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays tribute to late former Indian Prime Minister

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through a social media post. The star remembered the late PM by sharing a series of throwback pictures via her official Instagram handle. In a few of them, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are seen sharing a good laugh. She captioned it by writing, “Respect 🙏✨Rest In Peace🙏✨”. Check out the photos that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted on social media:

Deepika Padukone wishes fans on World Photography Day

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone wished her fans and followers on World Photography Day. She took to social media and shared a throwback picture through her official Instagram account. It features Deepika Padukone alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who is visible giving a quirky pose for the photo. Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post showcases a still from the duo’s romantic comedy movie Tamasha. The picture garnered over 1.8 million likes and numerous comments from her fans on the photo-sharing platform. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Capturing Moments 📸📸 #WorldPhotographyDay."

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha team works on music composition

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was preparing for the official remake of Oscar-winning movie Forest Gump during this time in 2019. On this day, music composer Pritam took to social media and posted a picture of the Lal Singh Chaddha team as they are seen working on the music. The photo showcases Aamir Khan and other members having a gala time in the soothing ambiance. In the caption accompanying his post, Pritam tagged Aamir Khan, Advait Chandan, and Amitabh Bhattacharya. He wrote, “Spent a few days in the picturesque Panchgani with an amazing group of people working on the music of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Coming back here and working is always so inspiring.” Check out his post:

Vicky Kaushal shares an adorable throwback photo

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal treated his fans and followers with a childhood picture of himself. On this day, the star took to social media and posted a cute photo through his official Instagram account. It features a chubby kid sitting in the refrigerator. So, Vicky Kaushal captioned it by penning, “ Fridge potato. Circa’ 88”. The actor’s fans and followers on the platform could not get enough of his adorable smile. Check out Vicky Kaushal’s picture on social media:

