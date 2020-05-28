Neil Nitin Mukesh Calls 'Mr. India' "iconic" As The Film Celebrates Its 34th Anniversary

Anil Kapoor-starrer Mr India has turned 34 today and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh here to show his love for the iconic film. The New York actor took to Instagram and shared a video dedicated to the film. Anil Kapoor also makes a cameo in this post in typical 'Mr. India' style. Take a look.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shows his love for 'Mr India'

The Indian film industry releases hundreds of films every year. Bollywood has been entertaining people for several decades now. It has entertained people with several movies that are now considered are masterpieces. One such movie is the Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr India.

Today, May 28, 2020, the film Mr India is celebrating its 34th anniversary. The film’s lead actor Anil Kapoor shared some fond memories about this film online. But apart from Anil Kapoor, several Bollywood actors joined in on the celebration. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is one of them.

Neil Nitin Mukesh posted a video about Mr. India on his Instagram account. In the video, Neil is posing with his brother and the video has the title, ’34 years of Mr India’. But Anil Kapoor also makes a special appearance in the frame when a special red lens is placed in front of the camera, just like the movie Mr India.

Apart from sharing this quirky video, Neil Nitin Mukesh also talked about the film in Instagram post’s caption. Neil wrote, “Who else is a big fan of this Iconic film that completes 34 years and still so fresh in our minds?” He further added, “There will always be just one Mr. India that is @anilskapoor sir and one Mogambo, Late Amrish Puri Sir. Sridevi mam was heart of the film”. Neil Nitin Mukesh also wrote, “The songs by Laxmikatn Pyarelal Ji were outstanding. Direction by @shekharkapur Sir, simply brilliant, that after all these years we still remember the film so well. #mymoviefortheday “. Take a look Neil Nitin Mukesh's post here.

But Neil Nitin Mukesh was not the only one talking about Mr India on its 34th anniversary. His fans also poured in about this Anil Kapoor film in the comment section of this post. One fan wrote, “who can forget the legendary movie and the Hero even today. If I want to watch the movie I vl then the count will be 50”. Another fan wrote, “The effect still stand good even today”. While one fan simply showed his excitement by writing “wow”.

