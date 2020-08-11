Kunal Kohli Says Neil Nitin Mukesh Was A ‘brat’ On 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' Sets

On August 9, the Bollywood rom-com Mujhse Dosti Karoge celebrated its 18-year anniversary. As of today, Kunal Kohli took to Twitter to reply to Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Tweet that was shared on the occasion of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s 18- year anniversary. While Kohli asked Nitin how he was doing, he also said that Neil was always involved in various happenings that took place at the sets. Further, he also joked about Neil being a brat.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was reportedly the assistant director of the film. Neil Nitin Mukesh worked on the rom-com before he made his acting debut. Kunal Kohli’s Tweet comes in response to the August 9 conversation that was shared between the two. On August 9, Kunal Kohli took to Twitter to mark 18 years of the Bollywood rom-com Mujhse Dosti Karoge. While Kunal made a mention of the cast and crew in the Tweet, he also extended gratitude towards some of them.

While Neil was surprised to know that the film had completed 18 years, he also said that he learnt a lot from Kohli and was proud to assist him. Further, he also said that he had great memories. You can check out all the tweets here.

Wow!! It’s been 18 years already. Got to learn so much from you @kunalkohli so proud to have assisted on #MujhseDostiKaroge @yrf Have great memories!! https://t.co/K6JPHcmcAr — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 9, 2020

Neil baba. How’re you? Was never a day without something happening on or off set with you around. Quite the brat you were. Rather are 😉 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 11, 2020

About Mujhse Dosti Karoge:

The Mujhse Dosti Karoge cast comprised of Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. While these actors starred in the lead roles, this film also featured the Dhoom actor, Uday Chopra. Further, this film was produced by Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The plot of this film revolves around a young man from England who is in touch with his childhood sweetheart via mail. However, the protagonist does not know that the replies are from another woman. Some of the ace singers who lent their voice to the Mujhse Dosti Karoge songs include veteran singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Further, singers like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam also lent their voice to some of the songs.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s movies:

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh made his acting debut with the 2007 thriller film Johnny Gaddaar. Since then the actor has made an appearance in several films. Some of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s movies include 7 Khoon Maaf, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, New York, Aa Dekhen Zara, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, and Golmaal Again.

Promo Image Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kunal Kohli’s Instagram

