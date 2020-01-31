Netflix Movies, Shows, And Documentaries To Binge-watch This February

Nothing could be better than starting the upcoming romantic month with your favourite romantic films, series, and shows on Netflix. As we all know, Netflix has taken over all the young generations' hearts away with its amazing releases. Valentine's day is around the corner and if you are ready to binge-watch some great romance or drama shows on Netflix this February 2020, here is the complete list for you-
List of all the upcoming movies on Netflix in the month of February
1 February 2020
- A Bad Mom's Christmas
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Chronically Metropolitan
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Hancock
- Justice
- Love Jacked
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun: Season 1
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
- Staring with Parasyte-the maxim: Season 1
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
3 February 2020
- Sordo
- Team Kaylie
- 4 February 2020
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
5 February 2020
- Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
- #cats_the_mewvie
- The Pharmacist
- Uppity: The Will T. Ribbs Story
6 February 2020
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1
7 February 2020
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
- Horse Girl
- My Holo Love: Season 1
- Locke & Key: Season 1
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
8 February 2020
9 February 2020
11 February 2020
- Camino a Roma
- Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama
- Good Times
- Polaroid
- Q Ball
12 February 2020
- Anna Karenina
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
13 February 2020
- Dragon Quest: Your Story
- Love Is Blind: Season 1
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
14 February 2020
- A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Cable Girls: Season 5 part 1
- Isi & Ossi
15 February 2020
17 February 2020
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1
19 February 2020
20 February 2020
21 February 2020
- A Haunted House
- Babies
- Gentefied: Season 1
- Glitch Techs
- Puerta 7: Season 1
- System Crasher
22 February 2020
23 February 2020
25 February 2020
26 February 2020
- I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1
27 February 2020
- Altered Carbon: Season 2
- Followers: Season 1
- Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
28 February 2020
- All the Bright Places
- Babylon Berlin
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
- Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection
- La Trinchera Infinita
- Queen Sono: Season 1
- Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1
- Unstoppable
29 February 2020
