Netflix Movies, Shows, And Documentaries To Binge-watch This February

Nothing could be better than starting the upcoming romantic month with your favourite romantic films, series, and shows on Netflix. As we all know, Netflix has taken over all the young generations' hearts away with its amazing releases. Valentine's day is around the corner and if you are ready to binge-watch some great romance or drama shows on Netflix this February 2020, here is the complete list for you-

List of all the upcoming movies on Netflix in the month of February

1 February 2020

A Bad Mom's Christmas

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Chronically Metropolitan

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Hancock

Justice

Love Jacked

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun: Season 1

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Staring with Parasyte-the maxim: Season 1

The Other Guys

The Pianist

3 February 2020

Sordo

Team Kaylie

4 February 2020

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

5 February 2020

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Will T. Ribbs Story

6 February 2020

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1

7 February 2020

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

My Holo Love: Season 1

Locke & Key: Season 1

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Who Killed Malcolm X?

8 February 2020

The Coldest Game

9 February 2020

Better Call Saul

11 February 2020

Camino a Roma

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama

Good Times

Polaroid

Q Ball

12 February 2020

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

13 February 2020

Dragon Quest: Your Story

Love Is Blind: Season 1

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

14 February 2020

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Cable Girls: Season 5 part 1

Isi & Ossi

15 February 2020

Starship Troopers

17 February 2020

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1

1 9 February 2020

The Chef Show: Vol. 3

20 February 2020

Spectros

21 February 2020

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied: Season 1

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7: Season 1

System Crasher

22 February 2020

Girl On The Third Floor

23 February 2020

Full Count

25 February 2020

Every Time I Die

26 February 2020

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1

27 February 2020

Altered Carbon: Season 2

Followers: Season 1

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution

The Angry Birds Movie 2

28 February 2020

All the Bright Places

Babylon Berlin

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection

La Trinchera Infinita

Queen Sono: Season 1

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1

Unstoppable

29 February 2020

Jerry Maguire

