Sports Documentaries To Binge-watch On Netflix This Weekend

Documentaries have always been inspiring to watch. Whether it is Undefeated, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine or The Game Changers, all these documentaries have been a motivation to the audience. Netizens often prefer to binge-watch these kinds of documentaries. With so many online streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, you can enjoy watching these again and again. Let us have a look at some of the sports documentaries you can watch on Netflix.

ALSO READ | Netflix Plans In India, Subscription Fee And Other Things To Know

Best sports documentary films on Netflix

The Great Alone

The Great Alone is about the life of Lance Mackey. He is Iditarod Trail's greatest champion. Lance Mackey has battled homelessness, addiction, and cancer. The movie has won more than 7 awards and is regarded as one of the best sports documentary films.

ALSO READ | Next In Fashion Season 1 Release Time: When Will The Show Premiere On Netflix

Icarus

Filmmaker Bryan Fogel speaks about the truth of doping in sports. The plot of the movie is about a Russian scientist. Icarus is an exposure of the biggest scandal in sports history. At the 90th Academy Awards, the documentary film won the award for Best Documentary Film.

ALSO READ | Roger Federer Saving 7 Match Points Makes Netflix Post Witty 'Friends' Tweet

Iverson

The movie is about the famous NBA star Allen Iverson who rose from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. The director of the documentary film is Zatella Beatty. Iverson is one of the most inspiring films of all time, it talks about how Allen Iverson chased his dreams even after all the struggles he faced in his life.

ALSO READ | Netflix's Live-action Adaptation Of 'Avatar' To Release In 2020

The Game Changers

The Game Changers is a documentary story that proves that you do not need to eat non-vegetarian food for building up lean muscle. In fact, there were changes in blood samples of people who were having a non-vegetarian diet against those with a vegan diet. People who had a vegan diet felt more positive and happy compared to the other group as per the trailer of The Game Changers. Actor Anushka Sharma also shared the trailer and commented on the documentary film.

Image Courtesy: The Game Changers' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.