Miss Americana Will Release On THIS Day And THIS Time On Netflix In India. Read More

Miss Americana is an upcoming documentary film about the career and life of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. The title Miss Americana was inspired by Taylor Swift’s song titled Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince from her album Lover. The lyrics of the song expressed her disillusionment over the current state of United States politics. The documentary is directed by Lana Wilson.

Miss Americana, Taylor Swift’s documentary will be available worldwide on Netflix on Friday, January 31, 2020. The 85-minute long documentary will be available to watch in on big screen in selected theatres across the world. The documentary will be available in India at 1.30 pm. The documentary will be available to stream and download offline for Netflix subscribers.

The documentary focuses on Taylor Swift’s life over the past few years and is told from her perspective. Taylor Swift is a Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania. She signed her first contract at the age of 14.

Fans all over the world are very excited about the release as Taylor is a very private person and this documentary will give an inside glimpse of her life. It is a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift’s life during a transformational period of her life. The documentary will tell the story of Swift navigating the difference between who the world wants her to be, and who she wants to be.

Her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn will feature in the documentary. Alwyn is an English actor from North London. He is best known for starring in The Favourite as Samuel Masham, alongside Olivia Colman and Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

