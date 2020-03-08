Nia Sharma's Sleek Hairdos Are All The Style Inspiration You Need For A Memorable Event

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor, known best for her role in Naagin. The actor made her television debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera, in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Apart from her popularity in the daily soaps, Nia Sharma has gained immense popularity all over the country since she was ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list (published by Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017).

She has been regarded as one of the top paid celebrities in the Indian TV industry and apart from acting, she is also known for her glamorous Instagram posts. Another thing that fans are drooling over are the sleek hairdos that she often sports. Here, we have compiled a few-

Times when Nia Sharma rocked a sleek hairdo

Nia Sharma always manages to stay in the headlines for her bold and outlandish outfits. Her claim to fame was her TV show Jamai Raja in which she played the lead role. The actor's drop-dead gorgeous looks and beguiling fashion sense has always been the talk of the town. Her Instagram is filled with above-such quirky posts, that fans simply love to follow.

