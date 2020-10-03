Nick Jonas Playfully Asks Priyanka For Signed Copy Of Memoir; Check Her Adorable Reply

After much speculation amid her fans and followers on social media, global icon Priyanka Chopra recently unveiled the cover page of her memoir titled Unfinished. Amid the reviews and appreciation that the actress has been receiving from people on social media, her husband and singer Nick Jonas penned special words for her. Nick shared the cover page of the memoir on Instagram and teased his wife to give him a signed copy of the memoir.

Nick Jonas pens appreciation post for wife Priyanka Chopra

The singer exulted with pride after seeing the cover of the book and urged all his fans and followers to pre-order his wife’s beautiful memoir now. After seeing the beautiful post by her husband, Priyanka Chopra was the first one to pour in her love. Priyanka replied while teasing her husband and asking him to first give her an autograph copy of the Jonas Brother’s memoir Blood. At last, she wrote, “Let’s get it!! I love u babu.” While sharing the first page of the memoir, the actress shared a series of posts where the desi girl of Bollywood has written an inspiring note about her journey from deciding to write a memoir to her motivation along the way. She claimed in the caption across her posts that she hopes the readers are instilled with the "confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next".

Priyanka Chopra teased the completion of the book through many updates on social media with video montages from different phases of her life including her childhood, pageanting days, wedding, and more. In one of the updates, she shared a clip from her speech at the 11th edition of the prestigious Penguin Annual Lecture where she spoke about breaking the glass ceiling as well as topics of sexism and racism in the film industry.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

With the successful publication of her memoir, the Quantico star will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

