Nidhhi Agerwal Clarifies That She Has Not 'unfollowed' Rumoured Ex-boyfriend KL Rahul

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal who has worked in films like Munna Michael and has also starred in several blockbuster films like Mr. Majnu, Savyasachi down South has been rumoured to be dating Indian cricket player KL Rahul for quite some time now. The duo, however, never openly spoke about it. Recently it was reported that Nidhhi Agerwal unfollowed cricketer KL Rahul from her Instagram. After years of speculation of the duo dating and nothing been confirmed, it looks like the duo had a spat and Nidhhi thus unfollowed KL. In a recent interaction with a media portal, here is what Nidhhi Agerwal had to say about it.

Nidhhi Agerwal on unfollowing KL Rahul

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Nidhhi Agerwal opened up on what happened. Nidhhi said that she still follows KL Rahul and that they are friends. She went on to say that he is a good cricketer and also added that since they both belong from the same city, Bangalore, they have many common friends. She clarified that she has not unfollowed him and they are friends.

Nidhhi Agerwal also talked about her relationship status. She said that she was single and was not dating naybody at the moment. It is rumoured that KL Rahul is now dating Athiya Shetty. On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal is set to star in Tamil film Bhoomi where she will be seen alongside Jayam Ravi and Satish.

