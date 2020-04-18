Irfan Pathan Asks 'All-rounder' KL Rahul If He Can Help With COVID Vaccine Too On B'day

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan extended his wishes to current Indian batsman KL Rahul on his birthday on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Pathan heaped praise on the Karnataka-lad for playing several roles from opening to keeping wickets and joked if he could also help with a vaccine for Coronavirus.

Can bat at any position.Can keep. Can lead the team as well. Can you help with #coronavaccine?;) Wish you a very happy birthday multi talented @klrahul11 #birthday — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2020

KL Rahul has been extensively appreciated by former cricketers and pundits of the game for his abilities to adapt any role. Rahul recently took over keeping duties after Rishabh Pant failed to perform well. The Karnataka-lad also leads the Punjab franchise in the IPL and has capabilities to bat any position including opening the innings for his team.

Hardik Pandya wishes KL

Rahul's best friend and teammate Hardik Pandya also extended his good wishes on the occasion earlier today. The BCCI also took to Twitter to wish the Karnataka-lad on his birthday. Hardik Pandya in a loving gesture took to Instagram to wish him first on his special day. Hardik Pandya, on his official Instagram handle, shared a picture of them together and wrote: "Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back ❣️" In the throwback picture shared by Hardik, two cricketers can be seen smiling and posing for the camera.

