Nimrat Kaur Begins 'Dasvi' Shooting, Shares Her Look As Bimla Devi On Women's Day

Actress Nimrat Kaur who has started shooting for the upcoming film Dasvi opposite actors Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her look in the film. Donning a saree and looking graceful, Nimrat wished her fans on International Women’s Day while informing them about kick-starting the shooting. She captioned the post and introduced her character as Bimla Devi. “बिमला देवी का #Dasvi में पहला दिन #HappyWomensDay,” she wrote.

Nimrat Kaur starts Dasvi shooting

Earlier, the actress had shared her first character poster from the film and wrote, “Meet BIMLA DEVI #Dasvi Shoot Begins…” Actor Abhishek Bachchan who is shooting for the film in Agra recently treated fans with an amazing still from the film as the shooting completed its 10th day. “#Dasvi का दसवा दिन,” the actor wrote then. The social comedy movie is directed by debutant Tushar Jalota with the screenplay by Ritesh Shah. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake Films. Several fans of the actress were in awe of her character in the film and were quick enough to congratulate her on the first day. One of the users wrote, “ her looks seem more promising.” Another user called her “graceful,” where the others expressed their expectations from the film and wrote, “loving the look.”

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the role of 10th fail Chief Minister, Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Abhishek has begun shooting at Agra Central Jail where he was surrounded by tight security. The shooting will likely continue for a month. After featuring opposite Akshay Kumar in Airlift, actress Nimrat Kaur is returning to the film sets after many years. The film will mark Nimrat's first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. With Bimla Devi, the actress will be seen trying her hands into a different space altogether.

