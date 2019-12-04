Bridal Shopping: Best Shopping Places To Pick Wedding Outfits In Mumbai

Weddings are the most important affair for desi families. With the wedding season right around the corner, people are busy with wedding preparations. At times like these, it can be a difficult task to pick the stores for the outfits. Here are a few stores to visit in Mumbai.

Stores for Bridal Shopping in Mumbai

Jiya by Veer Design Studio

One can easily find their shopping heaven at Jiya by Veer Design. The store has an experience of over 20 years. The studio is located in Anandnagar, Vakola. The price range for the dresses begins from ₹28,000 to ₹1,00,000 and above.

Jashn

Located across multiple locations, this is a one-stop boutique for ethnic wear, jewellery, and accessories. The store’s distinct use of colour and choice of quality fabrics is what sets it apart from other stores. The price in the store ranges from ₹3000 to ₹70,000

Kalki

Known to offer the latest designs to their clients, the Kalki store is located in Santacruz, Worli, Goregaon, and Thane. From classic to must-haves, the store offers it all. The price ranges from ₹6,000 and goes on to ₹30,000 and above.

The Little Black Bow

When looking for an old-world charm or having a vintage themed wedding, this is the one-stop destination for it. The Little Black Bow offers a wide range of cocktail dresses, bridal dresses, gowns, lehengas and more. The store is located in Colaba and the range starts from ₹35,000 and goes on till ₹60,000 and above.

Chamee and Palak

The designs of Chamee and Palak are defined by their gorgeous couture. Their statement style is the intricate zari work over the dresses. The store is located in Vile Parle and the price range starts from ₹40,000 and goes on to ₹2,00,000 and above.

Libas

Libas is the ultimate store if the runway brides excite you. The store has over 80 Indian and International designers under them offering over 5000 designs. The store is located at multiple locations like Juhu, Santacruz, Peddar Road and Borivali. The price ranges from ₹70,000 and goes on till ₹1,50,000 and above.

