Nora Fatehi's BTS Video From Her Stage Performance Is Hilarious

Nora Fatehi is a self-taught dancer, as mentioned in her Instagram bio. The star has always wanted to be a performer and an entertainer and Bollywood made her dream come true. Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her performance at the Femina Miss India in 2019. In the behind-the-scenes video released by the makers, Nora Fatehi shared how she went about with her performance and turned her dream of performing on live-stage, into reality.

Behind the scenes of Nora Fatehi's Femina Miss India Performance

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Vs Nora Fatehi- Who Wore The Black Leather Pant Better?

The video starts with Nora Fatehi mentioning how she would see all these award functions and other events and wish to perform at one of those functions. While the stage rehearsals, Nora Fatehi was fascinated at how big the stage was and was very excited to be performing live. At first, Nora Fatehi sat and watched choreographers perform and set her dance. Towards the end of the rehearsal, Nora Fatehi was almost breathless. She said that since the stage was too big there was too much to do in her act which exhausted her. However, the actor did not let her spirits die and was confident enough that she would kill it.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Is Not Happy With 'Money Heist', ‘toodles’ The Show Mid-season

The next day, Nora Fatehi turned up at the event in a black gown. She looked stunning in the off-shoulder dress as she posed for the pictures. For her performance., Nora Fatehi wore a bright pink sequin blouse and black palazzo pants. She looked stunning in her embellished outfit. Before getting on stage, Nora Fatehi practised her steps and warmed up a bit. As Nora Fatehi performed, the crowd cheered for her.

After her performance, Nora Fatehi exhausted herself and shared her experience of performing for seven minutes straight. After Nora Fatehi’s performance, she looked relaxed and was seen having fun with her team backstage. Nora Fatehi also shared her past experiences of performing on stage. She said she wished to give such performances and prove to be a performer. She also hoped that she keeps getting much better and greater experiences in future to prove her worth.

Also Read: Sonu Sood’s Hilarious Reply To Man Asking For Help To Reach Liquor Shop Wins Internet

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' And Other Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.